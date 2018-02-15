TiE hosts special dinner event appreciating Charter Members

HOUSTON, January 9, 2018 -TiE Houston hosted is annual special dinner event for their Charter Members and their guest to celebrate the previous year’s accomplishments and share the exciting plans for the upcoming year. TiE’s Charter Members are the backbone of the organization. Our Charter Members play a key role as leaders, mentors, investors, and do so with a spirit of giving. They emphasize that they are not a club. They are a group of individuals dedicated to the fostering of entrepreneurship here in Houston and beyond.

At this event Dr. Arun Pasrija, President of TiE Houston, recognized the board members for their leadership and contributions for a successful 2017. Several board members shared update on the initiative they are leading in the areas of venture investment, mentoring and working with high school students (TiE Young Program). Dr. Pasrija was also announced that the board has unanimously elected Dr. Atul Varadhachary as the President Elect – who will take over from Dr. Pasrija from January 2019. He also introduced all the board members for 2018 including two new additional members Juan Arjona (executive at TechnipFMC) and Vinita Gupta (founder/Co-CEO of Apex Resources, Inc.). The board members for 2018 are: Dr. Arun Pasrija – President, Dr. Atul Varadhachary – President Elect, Karl Maier, Ravi Brahmbhatt, Michael Raspino, Dr. Ram Shenoy, Dr. Roopa Gir, Aruna Viswanathan, Juan Arjona, Dr. Shri Iyer, and Vinita Gupta.

With board members and charter members combined efforts TiE was able to host 21 different events focusing on TiE’s pillars of networking, mentoring, investing, and educating. Charter Members served as expert panelists and moderators to discuss successful exits, commercial real estate, how to start a food business, and more! By harnessing the power of their network they were able to mentor several startups in the software, medical, and oil & gas space which has led to successful advancements in their funding efforts. Those same Charter Members came together to support the Rice Business Plan Competition and as an Angel Investment group, invested in the winning team.

TiE welcomed four new Charter Members since the start of 2018. They are Sanjay Gupta (CEO of Amber Sporting Goods), Aju Koshy (CEO of ConvergePoint, Inc.), Khalid (Ken) Parekh (Chairman & CEO of AMSYS), and Nishad Mehta (President, Avnee L.P.)

2018 has already brought two successful events in January with the completion of the Venture Forum and kick off of the TiE Young Entreprenuer program. This year promises to be another great year thanks to the support of Platinum sponsor BBVA Compass and Corporate Sponsors, HCC, Songkhran, Ilan Investments, APEX, TMCx, and various partnerships within Houston’s growing entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The next event on February 21, 2018 is a joint effort with the Indo American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Houston and the Consul General of India to welcome author Alyssa Ayres to have a moderated discussion with Sunanda Vashisht about her latest book release “Our Time Has Come – How India is Making its Place in the World”.

To RSVP please contact Swathi Vikraman via email at tradecgihouston@swbell.net.