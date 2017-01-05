Thousands attend Sugar Land New Year’s Eve celebration

SUGAR LAND — An estimated 20,000 people came out for New Year’s celebrations at the Sugar Land Town Square.

The city’s annual New Year’s Eve party featured a live band, street performers and a high-tech 3-D projection display across the Sugar Land City Hall.

“It’s just fun to hang out, see the fireworks and light show,” said Rachel Ray of Brazoria, who also happened to be celebrating her 21st birthday.

The New Year’s bash featured two countdowns, a family friendly one at 9 p.m.for children and the main celebration for adults at midnight.

“I think it’s a great idea,” said Laura Upton, who brought her 6-year-old twins to the party. “They would be crazy at midnight.”

The early celebration allowed Upton’s children to enjoy the celebrations while still making their bedtime.

Since Houston wasn’t hosting a New Year’s Eve event this year, Sugar Land officials say it brought more people to the square.