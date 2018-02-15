Thai Sukravara Deepa Pooja celebration at Sri Meenakshi Temple

by Nachal Sethuraman

Sri Meenakshi Temple celebrated Thai Sukravara Deepa Pooja on February 9th Friday. A lamp is the symbol of the inner power of Energy (Shakthi). Its rays symbolise the many forms of energy in this world. All Divine Godesses are considered to reside in a lighted lamp. Vilakku (Deepa or Lamp) pooja is performed by girls and women seeking health, wealth, harmony and long life for their families and removal of sins.

The Last Friday (Sukra vara) falling in the Tamil month Thai is considered very auspicious for Deepa Pooja.

Priests decorated three traditional lamps symbolizing three Goddesses, Durga, Lakshmi and Saraswathi and placed in front of the Sri Meenakshi Sannidhi. Devotees assembled at Sri Meenakshi’s Sannidhi to perform the Deepa pooja and get blessings of the Almighty Goddess.

After the prayer devotees invoked Goddess Meenakshi in the lighted lamps, following pooja instruction by the priests. The lamps were decorated with flowers, sandal, turmeric, kum kum and pooja ritual was performed to the lamp, seeking blessing of the divine mother.

The chanting of mantras and Lalitha Sahasranamam by all women led by priests

Manickasundara Bhattar along with Sriman Narayana and Kalyana Sundaram filled the sannidhi with divine vibration. Neivedhyam and the fruits brought by devotees offered to the lamps completing the pooja and the event concluded with the distribution of Kum kum and flowers to the devotees.



MTS Chairman Dr. Padmini Ranganathan thanked the priests, staff, Board, volunteers and devotees. The event was co ordinated by Nachal Sethuraman, Akila Chander and Sheila Sriram.