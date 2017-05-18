Telangana, student receives mentorship Certificate from FIS

HOUSTON:

Ms. Srividya Jindam, an International student from Telangana, India’s newest State received the mentorship Certificate from FIS Chairman, Krishna Vavilala in HCC Main campus auditorium overseen by HCC Program Coordinator, Mr. Lorin Banja.

“Houston being a global society, HCC prepares students to address issues that transcend national boundaries while fostering good citizenship. We consider international awareness and experiences to be essential aspects of today’s curriculum” said Mr. Lorin Baja.

In a delightfully arranged Banquet by The Houston Community College Office of Entrepreneurial Initiatives in the Main Campus auditorium on May 12, 2017, Fourteen International students from eight countries- Bangladesh, Brazil, Colombia, Ghana, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, received their graduation certificates. Srividya was the only candidate selected from India to participate in the 2016-2017 Community College Initiative (CCI) program which is sponsored by the U.S. Department of State and partnered with the Houston Community College.

Certificates of graduation and recognition were awarded to students in various subjects like International Business, Global Supply Chain Management, Banking Financial Operations, Geographic Information Systems, Network Systems and Cyber Security.

Dr. Cesar Maldenado, the Chancellor of HCCS, gave the Key Note speech. Dr. Maya Durnavo, Chief Entrepreneurial Officer opened the session with a welcome speech. Mr. Lorin Banja conducted the proceedings with individual recognitions.

Srividya’s father and mother are laborers in a tobacco “beedi” manufacturing factory. Coming from a village called “Ponkal” in Nirmal District in Telangana and with no role models in her life, it is like a dream come true for Srividya to come to America and learn Banking and Financial Operations at a very young age. Upon her return to India, Srividya plans to Join Osmania University in Hyderabad to complete her studies.

Foundation for India Studies (FIS), an eleven-year-old registered 501(c3) organization is privileged to partner with HCC and provide mentoring opportunities to referred students.