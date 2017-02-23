Suhas Patil, TiE Global Founder meets with Houston Charter Members

HOUSTON – Thursday, February 16, 2017 – TiE Houston had the honor and pleasure of hosting a meeting with Suhas Patil, TiE Global Founder on February 16, 2017. Suhas has recently returned to the role of TiE Global President. His belief in the core values of TiE is as alive as it was 25 years ago. He says the key to successful leadership is “being a lightning rod with a spirituality of giving”. That attracts the people who will be the core of any organization because leadership is not a single person.

He credits successful chapters for being dedicated to seeing their own community grow through true dedication to fostering of entrepreneurship. “This isn’t a club” he says “you know a chapter has succeeded based on how many up and coming members learn the art of entrepreneurship. Then, out of that, how many succeed.”

TiE Houston would like to thank all of our Charter Members and Board Members for coming out and engaging in this discussion to see how TiE Houston can continue to be on the forefront of these initiatives. We pride ourselves on our growing diversity and partnerships with fellow entrepreneurs here in Houston and beyond. We hope to continue to be the lightning rods for you because your success is our success. Together we will all achieve more. A clip of his talk is up on TiE Houston’s Facebook page: