Sugar Land to celebrate Bike to Work, School day

SUGAR LAND, TX – Shape Up Fort Bend and the City of Sugar Land will celebrate National Bike Month on Friday, May 12 with the sixth annual Bike to Work Day and fourth annual Bike to School Day.

The event begins at 7:30 a.m. with fun, food and prizes at the South Meadow Pavilion at Sugar Land Memorial Park, 15300 University Blvd., adjacent to the Pawm Springs Dog Park. The event will begin with a reading of a proclamation from the Mayor’s office in celebration of Bike to Work Day and announcing May as Bike to Work Month.

After a safety briefing at 8:25 am, all participants will ride 1.1 miles to Fort Settlement Middle School, 5440 Elkins Road, via University Boulevard. After dropping off students, Bike to Work Day participants will continue another 6.4 miles to Town Square via Commonwealth, Austin Parkway and Lexington Boulevard. The closing celebration at Town Square will include a group photo, food, massages, and free coffee.

Participants must pre-register and bring their own bicycles and helmets to participate.

Bike to Work Day takes place during National Bicycle month. The event is celebrated nationwide and is an opportunity for local cyclists to spread awareness of bicycling opportunities in the community and to share the efforts being taken to make the City of Sugar Land a safe environment for bicyclists. It is also an ideal time to stress the importance of knowing and following state and local laws that apply to bicyclists, sharing the road legally with motorists and demonstrating the bicycle as a useful form of transportation.

All riders are encouraged to wear bright clothing, travel in the direction of traffic, stop at all stop signs and traffic lights and follow all traffic laws.

For more information and to register for the event please, visit www.sugarlandtx.gov/biketowork.