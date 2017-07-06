Sugar Land resident child meets Prime Minister Modi

SUGAR LAND – Surabhi, the daughter of Kartick Viswasanakaran and Hasita Kartick, was selected as one of the “Hindu Youth Achievers” to meet Indian PM Sri. Narendra Modi on Sunday, 25th June in Washington DC. She was one of the 15 youth selected across US, and one of the two from Texas. She received distinction for demonstrating as one of the kids who memorized and recited all the 700 slokas of Bhagavad Gita.

Surabhi, a sophomore in Travis High School, FBISD has been learning Bhagavad Gita under the guidance of her guru Dharmatma Dr.S. Yegnasubramaniam, Chairman of Sringeri Vidya Bharati Foundation, USA from the age of 5 years. She has been reciting the Gita in various local events and most recently participated in The Houston Dharma & Yoga Fest conducted under the auspices of the 150th Birthday celebrations of Swami Vivekananda.

At age 12 she memorized 2 shatkams and offered her learning to her guru. She completed memorization of all the 700 slokas at age 14. Coincidentally, she made a “Guru Samarpanam” (dedication to Teacher) of the Gita to her Guru on Saturday, 24th June, just a day prior to the meet.

Following her samarpanam, she was informed about the recognition to meet with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. To quote her guru Mani Mama, “Mere listening to Bhagavad Gita does good to everyone. With practice it does wonders. In Surabhi’s case, we have witnessed a classic example of how Sri Krishna has blessed her.”

At the event, the Prime Minister Modi appreciated her effort and asked her to keep up the good work.

When asked about the accomplishment, Surabhi recalls it as a moment of pride and honor and said “I accepted this honor on behalf of all my fellow Bhagavad Gita aspirants. I am thankful to my parents, my guru and the Houston community for encouraging me in this endeavor”. T

his certainly is a matter of pride – not only for the resident Sugar Land Indians, but for the whole Indian community across US. Hopefully this will encourage and motivate several other kids to learn Bhagavad Gita and follow the Hindu way of life, especially the Guru Bhakti.

(Report by Chandra Gannavarapu)