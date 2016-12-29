Sugar Land ready to ring in 2017

Dazzling fireworks displays, a state of the art 3D projection show featuring fantastical creatures and a midnight sugar cube drop, energetic live music and dancing, and more guarantee an unforgettable vacation and New Year’s Eve celebration for the entire family.

The City of Sugar Land invites you to grab your noisemakers and pop the champagne because New Year’s Eve on the Square is the only place to be to ring in the New Year.

A must-see holiday destination, New Year’s Eve on the Square is a free, open to the public event and attracts more than 35,000 celebrants annually both locally and across the state. Held at Sugar Land Town Square, the largest party of the year will feature two special celebrations throughout the course of the evening.

New Year’s Eve hotel packages include skip-the-line VIP passes to exclusive bar stations on the Square and complimentary shuttle transportation to and from the front door of your hotel. Participating

Sugar Land hotels include Drury Inn & Suites, Hilton Garden Inn Sugar Land, Hyatt Place Sugar Land and Sugar Land Marriott Town Square (on-site).

For additional information or questions regarding New Year’s Eve Packages, call (281) 275-2045 or visit tourism@sugarlandtx.gov.