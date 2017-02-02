Sugar Land Home & Garden Show – Annual helpful success

STAFFORD – The seventh annual Sugar Land Home & Garden Show was held to great success on the Jan. 28-29 weekend at the Stafford Centre. Families, young couples and senior “empty-nesters” were informed, entertained and treated to a variety of vendors, products, food and drink to satisfy those with even a small amount of disposal income and interest in lifestyle improvements.

“With more than 200 home improvement contractors from the local market, the show had something for everyone,” said Tony Wood, president of Texwood Shows Inc., producer of the Sugar Land Home & Garden Show.

The Thermador Live Cooking Stage presented by Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery, featured Chef Michelle Morris (pictured, right), Ferguson Enterprises’ in-house chef, who cooked up some treats four times each day using the latest Thermador induction cooktop and steam oven appliances.

A Sherwin-Williams certified color consultant took the stage each day of the show to demonstrate the company’s ColorSnap Selection System, and Cambria, a leading designer of quartz surfaces displayed samples of its natural quartz countertops.

Homeowners who desired to take outdoor living and decorating up a notch had an opportunity to get some inspiration from Belgard Hardscapes’ semi-truck full of ideas or posed their literal and figurative “green” home questions to experts. Fort Bend master gardeners were on hand throughout the show to answer questions and share gardening tips.

Those attending the Home & Garden Show were able to continue their day of discovery with a Brew & Vinos VIP Craft Beer & Wine Event and local food trucks for lunch selections. – (Photos and reporting by Shobana Muratee)