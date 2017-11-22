Sugar Land Farmers Market to remain open for holidays

Many in the Fort Bend County area were shocked and disappointed by a surprise announcement in early November that the Farmers Market at Imperial in Sugar Land would close indefinitely.

However, officials from the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce now say the market will stays open every weekend throughout the busy holiday season and arrangements are quickly being made to relocate the market to a new location in the same area.

“The market is going to remain open and its operations will continue uninterrupted,” Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce president Keri Schmidt said. “We will be at the current location for the at least the next two weekends. We are then hoping to announce a new location situated near where the market is currently operating.”

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce took over operations of the Farmers Market six years ago per request from commercial developers Johnson Development, Imperial Market. The company is in the process of developing a $200 million mixed-use development on a 26-acre site that includes the city’s namesake property: the historic Imperial Sugar Company Refinery, where the market is currently operates.

The Imperial Market master-planned community development will incorporate the historic structures of the historic sugar refinery and will include approximately 270,000 square-feet of upscale shopping and dining, office space, a 10,000 square-foot conference facility and fitness center, a 120-room hotel, apartments and residential development.

Scheduled to open sometime next year, the 855,000-square–foot development has already inked leasing agreements with a number of top retail companies, entertainment venues and popular restaurants including Schilleci’s New Orleans Kitchen, a chic French Quarter-style restaurant, The Guild Bar, a high-end lounge, Italian restaurant Mia Bella and Triple Tap Ventures to open a new 55,000-square-foot, nine-screen Alamo Drafthouse Cinema.

The announcement about the market closure came after company officials notified Chamber of Commerce staff that the current location of the Farmers Market at Imperial was set to be demolished on Nov. 18. Chamber of Commerce officials have not yet said reveal any details related to the new arrangements made to relocate the market. But, shoppers can rest assured it will be business as usual for vendors as the Farmers Market will continue to be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It’s welcome news for weekend shoppers and the many fans of the Farmers Market at Imperial, Schwartz said.