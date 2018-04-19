Sugar Land dispatcher named best trainer in Texas

Sugar Land Public Safety Dispatcher Amanda Davis was recently recognized as the 2018 Texas Association of Public Safety Communication Officials Trainer of the Year.

Davis is a critical part of an important team that has ensured Sugar Land is safer than ever before. The city has the lowest crime rate in 20 years, faster ambulances, improved public safety dispatch, better drainage, safer streets, improved traffic technology and more ambulances and paramedics.

Accidents still happen though – even in Sugar Land. With seconds making the difference between life, death and property loss, it’s often quick decisions of unsung heroes like Davis who play a decisive factor in the outcome of emergencies.

Sugar Land’s public safety dispatchers quickly size up situations and allocate necessary resources to mitigate calls for help. They also provide critical instructions for callers to follow before help arrives.

In addition to serving as a front-line dispatcher for more than nine years, Davis trains new recruits. She standardized presentations and developed curriculum to ensure Sugar Land’s dispatchers are prepared to meet the high demands of the job. When citizens call for assistance, they’re the voice on the other end of the line, ready to help 24/7.

The nature of a call for assistance determines the type of equipment and personnel needed to respond to an emergency. To ask the right questions, dispatchers need to understand basic operations of police and fire departments. Their ability to size up situations and allocate the appropriate resources during high stress incidents is crucial during emergencies.

Training is critical to manage these high-stress situations.

“Amanda always has great ideas for our training program and can mold her training style to fit any trainee’s needs,” said Public Safety Dispatch Director Shannon Price. “She goes above and beyond to see to it that trainees feel welcome and are as comfortable as can be while training with her. She never allows anyone to feel left out and helps to include them in team conversations.

“Amanda never fails to demonstrate absolute professionalism and care in her role as a trainer and public safety dispatcher. She consistently goes above and beyond the call of duty.” (-Photo / Article: City of Sugar Land)