Sugar Land Court Clerk earns certification

SUGAR LAND – The Texas Court Clerks Association in conjunction with the Texas Municipal Courts Education Center and Texas State University awarded Sugar Land Municipal Court Administrator Kendra Beverly with Certified Municipal Court Clerk Certification.

She joins an elite group of court clerks in Texas as one of only 86 people to earn the certification. The Certified Municipal Court Certification Program is comprised of Certified Court Clerk I, Certified Court Clerk II and Certified Municipal Court Clerk.

Beverly previously obtained Certified Court Clerk I and II certifications, which both require the completion of 40 hours of education and a three-part exam. The requirements for the Certified Municipal Court Clerk certification include:

• Certified Court Clerk II in good standing;

• 40 hours of court observation;

• an essay about court observations;

• an exam covering 16 books on topics such as management, leadership, court security, diversity, case-flow management, etc.;

• 28 hours of continued education and an assessment clinic; and

• attendance at a court administrator seminar.

Certified court clerks such as Beverly are a tremendous asset to Texas municipal courts. Their expertise ensures that all defendants receive due process and proper legal options. This not only results in excellent customer service, but it also provides a better experience for defendants, attorneys and the public who visit the city’s court.