Sugar Land branch library holds “Adult Coloring Hour” in April

Explore a new form of creative expression when Fort Bend County Libraries’ Sugar Land Branch Library presents an “Adult Coloring Hour” on Monday, April 23, from 6:30 to 8:30 pm, in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 550 Eldridge.

During this fun activity, learn more about adult coloring — the latest trend in relaxation and stress-reduction techniques. Coloring has been shown to lower heart rates and is thought to lower blood pressure as well. The creative process of coloring can also be a way to exercise the brain. Unwind and relax while re-discovering this favorite childhood activity and demonstrating strokes of creative genius.

Materials and refreshments for this program are provided through the generous support of the Friends of the Sugar Land Branch Library. Proceeds from the Friends of the Library book sales and annual membership dues help to underwrite the costs of special programming and various cultural events at the library.

The event is free and open to the public. Reservations are not required. For more information, call the Sugar Land Branch Library at 281-238-2140, or the library system’s Communications Office at 281-633-4734.