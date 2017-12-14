Sugar Creek Drainage Improvements Now Complete

Sugar Land, Texas – Drainage improvements within the Sugar Creek golf course and Longview Drive are now complete. The project consisted of drainage and waterline improvements as well as full pavement restoration.

The drainage improvements in Sugar Creek along Longview Drive and through the golf course were identified as part of the city’s capital improvement program (CIP DR1504) after a comprehensive drainage study in 2013.

Construction began in June 2016 with the cooperation of the Sugar Creek Country Club and Sugar Creek residents. The goal of the project was to alleviate the severe street ponding along Longview Drive and accommodate future improvements planned for other areas along Longview Drive and Broadmoor Drive.

The completed project and community partnerships saved taxpayers millions of dollars and directly improved the quality of life and safety of residents.

During the significant rainfall of Hurricane Harvey, the new drainage system performed as expected, protecting this area in the Sugar Creek community from extreme flooding.

A ribbon cutting was held on Nov. 28 with the city of Sugar Land’s mayor, City Council, city staff, contractors, consultant, Sugar Creek Country Club representatives, homeowner association representatives and Sugar Creek residents.