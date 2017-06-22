Successful Exits – A Panel Discussion by Local Entrepreneur

On Thursday, June 15, 2017 TiE Houston hosted Successful Exits: The Truth About Growth and Exits at the Westin Oaks Houston. Participants came to network and listen to three local Houstonians share their exiting success stories as well as valuable insight and advice. Before getting the panel started, TiE welcomed Chris Shiver of Adventure Headquarters who gave an update on his business venture and gave an insight of what his next set of goals are. Each TiE event includes an opportunity for TiE members to briefly discuss their business and what needs they might have. The goal is to be able to support the entrepreneur as a community no matter what stage they are in.

TiE Houston President, Dr. Arun Pasrija, began the evening by welcoming all of our new TiE Houston members. Dr. Pasrija shared with the audience, which included several with first time attendance to a TiE event, TiE’s mission to foster entrepreneurship through mentoring, networking, and education. He mentioned that TiE, with 56 chapters across 17 countries with 11,000 members and 2,800 charter members, is celebrating its 25 year anniversary this year. Charter Members, who are successful entrepreneurs and/or business executives, make the pillars of each chapters. They commit their time to help next generation of entrepreneurs – a “leveraged give back” which creates jobs, economic activities and wealth in the community. Houston chapter has a strong and vibrant charter member community helping meet’s TiE’s mission and making it a meaningful part of Houston’s start up eco system.

Dr. Pasrija introduced Sammy Haroon, a long time TiE Charter Member and the CEO of RBR Group. He then introduced the moderator for the evening, Dr. Sara Terheggen Dr. Terheggen is Corporate Partner at Morrison & Foerester specializing in corporate finance transaction and private equity fund formation. To date, she has advised on transactions with an aggregated value of approximately $100 billion. Numerous organizations have honored her with awards for professional and community leadership.

The panelists for the evening were Samina Farid, Ashish Gupta, and TiE Houston’s Board Member and former President Aruna Viswanathan. Samina is a leading energy and technology entrepreneur and co-founder of Merrik, a global provider of software to the oil and gas industry. Her extensive experience in the energy industry spans over decades and includes managerial and executive positions. She successfully exited Merrick in 2014. The company was sold to P2 whom she served as an advisor. Ashish Gupta is a a serial entrepreneur, investor, and business mentor, with over 25 years of industry experience in IT, Education, Health Care and Real Estate. Ashish has founded, grown, and successfully exited three technology companies over 17 years. Aruna Viswanathan is the COO of the RBR Group, a firm that serves as an investment and commercialization office for Venture Capital and Private Equity offices. Previously, as Chief Underwriting Officer and Co-Founder for Clearspring Capital Group, Aruna was involved with managing two funds that provided early stage growth financing across a broad range of industries.

Several topics related to successfully exiting a business and related perspectives were discussed. Each panelist shared their unique insight. Samina Farid offered this advice when asked about, what strategies are important to consider when trying to lay the best foundation for a successful exit When forming the company and managing the company. She said “Consider why someone would want to buy you. At the same time keep in mind that a messy and risky business will drive away buyers so keep good, clean records, maintain legal protection over your assets and intellectual property, and keep your technology and products working well and up to date. Finally, consider and keep a list of potential buyers, stay aware of their needs and cultivate a relationship with them or at least get on their radar so they consider you when they start looking for an acquisition. “

In summary, the business owner must understand their key assets which are likely to be attractive to a potential buyer. These could include one of more of the following:

• Unique product or services

• Customer base

• Repeatable process for delivering product/service

• Recurring revenue base

• Be scalable

• Profitability in terms of revenue growth and/or margins

• Human talent along with its unique company culture

The entrepreneur should keep records and documentation to demonstrate the any/all of the above business assets to a potential buyer. These could include patents/copyrights, process documents, audited financials, customer contracts, etc. Professional help form accounting and legal professionals is recommended to go through the process of exiting a business. The entrepreneurs should be prepared to spend six to 12 months in the process of agreeing to valuation, due diligence including financials and legal documents at the same time ensuring running the business continues be important.

