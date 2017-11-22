State lawmaker demands Fort Bend Co. sheriff apologize to driver of ‘F-TRUMP’ truck

RICHMOND, Texas – State Rep. Ron Reynolds spoke up today for Karen Fonseca, who he says has been going through a “nightmare” of backlash over her anti-Trump message on her truck.

Fonseca, who was arrested just before the weekend on an unrelated fraud warrant, earlier unveiled another decal on her truck’s back window that says “F-Troy Nehls and F-You For Voting for Him.” The message was placed right next to her existing decal criticizing President Trump.

Fort Bend Co. Sheriff Troy Nehls targeted Fonseca’s pickup in a Facebook post. He posted a photo of the “F-TRUMP” decal to look for the driver.

In response to the new decal revealed Sunday, Nehls said, “It doesn’t surprise me. Her behavior is disgusting.”

On Monday, Reynolds called for Nehls to apologize to Fonseca, accusing the sheriff of using the decals as a statement for his own political ambitions.

Fonseca’s teen daughters say they support their mother despite getting threatening, bullying messages from people online.

“My mom has always taught us to always stand up for what’s right,” said Larrissa Lev, who is 19 years old. “She raised us all the right way. We do take after her.”

When asked whether she could find middle ground with the sheriff, Fonseca told ABC13 that she has not spoken with him.

“We have not changed any words. We don’t have a relationship,” Fonseca said. “The thing is, I think he went about it the wrong way, exposing us on Facebook.”

The sheriff’s office did not initially comment on the matter on Sunday, but Sheriff Nehls released the following statement on Monday:

Last week, I received complaints from Fort Bend County residents regarding the window sticker on her truck, which states, “F*** Trump, and F*** You for voting for him.” The residents informed me they were offended at the language displayed on the truck, and I asked for a photo. I received the photo of the truck with the sticker, but the photo failed to display the license plate number of the truck.

I asked my office to post the photo of the truck with the sticker on my “Sheriff Troy Nehls” Facebook page, and obscured the offensive language. The intent behind the post was to identify the owner of the truck with the intent on speaking with that person(s) and have a conversation with the owner regarding the complaints I received and a possible modification of the sticker. My post also included my office phone number.

As a result of the posting, we received information which helped us identify the owner of the truck. Once we identified the owner of the truck, we took down the post.” (-KTRK)