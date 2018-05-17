St Joseph Medical Center’s 5th Women’s Heart Health Luncheon – ‘Stayin’ Alive’

by Shobana Muratee

HOUSTON – St Joseph Medical Center auditorium lit up in bright red as guests gathered at the 5th Annual Women’s Heart Health Luncheon on Friday, May 11th in aid of Go Red for Women® Campaign.

Annette Garber, Dir., Marketing and Public Relations, St Joseph Medical Center welcomed the gathering introduced Heidi Wolf, Chief Nursing Officer. “Having this event signifies that we are committed to the mission statement of providing passionate care for the communities we serve,” Wolf said in her opening remarks. She also mentioned that she was attending the event for the first time. Wolf, an experienced 23 years service as a nurse, encouraged everyone to “make sure they are regular with their heart health and checkups.” Wolf pointed out that much had changed in research from the time she was a student in nursing school and now. “The topics that I talked about in my research were on the effects of estrogens on women’s health as they age. And how that (estrogen) decreases how that may affect the risk factors that we may have of heart attacks,” she said speaking about her research project 25 years ago. “There isn’t a huge impact of estrogen levels on heart attacks. The impact that they are finding now is the lifestyle and how diet and exercise are bigger factors in cardio health, “she said.

Featured Speaker, Jaime Benrey MD., cardiovascular and internal medicine physician specializing in cardiovascular diseases said, “Heart attack is the number one killer in women, it kills one in every 4 women, kills more than breast cancer.” He also stated that heart attacks are different for women and men and that 90% of women have more at risk than men. “An average heart beats 70 beats per minute 100, 000 per day, 36 million a year and 3 billion a lifetime, pumps 60cc of blood every heart beat,” he went on with the stats to explain how the heart works like a machine. “Let’s do the best we can to protect it.”

Heart attacks are different from men and women, Dr. Jaime explained, “Women have much higher threshold of pain,” which is why the chest pain could go undetected. A woman must have at least 1 of 6 risks factors: diabetes, hypertensive, high cholesterol, family history, post menopause, smoking unhealthy dietary habits to be concerned of heart attack. Have regular checkups, keep the A1c levels low, avoid smoking, maintain healthy diet, maintain ideal weight, manage health conditions like high blood pressure and high cholesterol, exercise regularly to help enlarge coronary arteries which increase good blood flow were some of Dr. Jaime pointers in preventing a heart attack.

Maria “Tet” Ontoy, staff Nurse Educator explained Hands-Only CPR with the help of a video and demonstration. Ontoy said, “pushing hard and pushing fast at 100-120 pushes per minute to the rhythm of Bee Gees, “Stayin’ Alive,” was the correct way to do a CPR. Nearly 350,000 heart attacks happen outside hospitals, she said and 90% who are outside of hospitals die, she said.

After a brief Q & A with Wolf, the event was concluded with Annette and Tracie Gibbs, the new Marketing Director giving away door prizes. Prizes that still had the diamond shaped logo of St. Joseph were like memorabilia as the logo has now changed following merger with Steward Health Care System LLC.