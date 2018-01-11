Sri Sarada School of Music 10th Anniversary

On the auspicious day of Thyagaraja Panchami, which fell on January 6th, 2018, Sri Sarada School of Music celebrated its 10th anniversary at Ashtalakshmi Temple with the company of over 200 Houstonians. Founded by Mr. Sitaram Ayyagari, the school is dedicated to impart Carnatic Classical music to the young, budding talent in the city of Houston. Mr. Ayyagari received his initial training from Smt.Peddada Surya Kumari, and advanced his music skills under the mentorship of the legendary Late Sri Ivaturi Vijjeswara Rao in India.

The event commenced with a commentary on the spiritual journey of Saint Thyagaraja through his own compositions, delivered by Mr. Ayyagari. Following the introduction, students began the evening with a prayer to Lord Ganapathi through “Sri Gana Nadha”. This was followed with swarajathis, varnams, and krithis of Saint Thyagaraja, Mutthuswami Deekshitar, Papanasam Sivan, Bhadrachala Ramadasa, Annamacharya, and Purandara Dasa by 4 groups of junior and senior students. Over 30 Ragas were presented by the same number of students, each charming the evening with their flawless renditions.

After the student’s performances, Chi. Siddharth Ayyagari gave an enthralling mini-concert, starting off with the Navaraagamalika varman “Valachi Vacchi.” The main item was “Sogasuga Mrundaga Thaalamu” in the raagam Sri Ranjani, set to rupaka thaalam. The entire program was supported with stellar performances by Nischal Anand and Mukund Josyula on the violin for the juniors and seniors, and Vishal Setlur on the mridangam. Sri Kanth Josyula provided excellent AV support throughout the entire event.

At the culmination of the program, student’s parents and devoted senior citizens rendered the Nama Ramayanam, a musical description of the Ramayana originally brought to fame by the legend Smt. M.S.Subbulakshmi. Dr. Ravi Tamerisa led the group with his scintillating rhythms on the mridangam.

Chief Guest Sri Chitten Raju Vanguri, President of Vanguri Foundation insisted on coming together for preserving and nurturing the traditions of Indian Classical Music by involving the kids and themselves alike.

Sri Sarada School of Music intends to continue its services to enhance the cultural & musical knowledge for generations to come.