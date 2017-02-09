Sri Ramanujacharya’s Teachings Exemplified on his Shasrabdi

by Shobana Muratee

HOUSTON – Glorious tributes were made to the 11th century philosopher, teacher and an apostle of equality, Sri Ramanujacharya on his 1000 birth year celebrations in Houston. HH Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji, revered as the guardian of the Vedas, who upholds Acharya Ramanuja’s philosophy in his teachings said, that the greatness of a nation is not in its roads and buildings or industrial strength but lays in the value of its culture. “A culture that is worth accepting, which is ancient and useful to man, and the nation where it is practiced is adored by the world.” “Bharat (India) embodies such culture,” he said, “We call it sampradaya.” Elaboration on it, he said when something rich and valuable (property) is passed on to the next generation without ‘pollution’, ‘corruption’ or ‘reduction’ it is called sampradaya. Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji was speaking at a recent fundraiser on Friday, January 27 at the India House for the project “Statue of Equality” – a monumental statute of Sri Ramanujacharya, towering 216 feet made of five metals (panchaloha), tallest sitting statue, soon to be installed in Hyderabad, southern India.

Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji exemplified the contributions of Sri Sankaracharya and Sri Ramanujacharya to the sampradaya which he described as ‘intellectual property’, the kind that we need more of. Both Acaryas upheld the values of the Vedas and enrichment of the world and mankind their scholarly contributions. Both Acharyas were born on the same day (fifth day called punchami), same month (Vaishaka), same fortnight, under the same star (Ardra) only 300 years apart Swamiji said. Sri Sankaracharya who was born earlier, lived for short period of 32 years but was able to reestablish the Vedic tradition in the land. Sri Ramanujacharya lived for 120 years during which time he brought about great social change by making the temple authorities to allow the oppressed and downtrodden people into temples. Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji said that the Acharya made it distinct that the Creator of the world is impartial and that He never rejects any one and imparted the “Narayana mantra’ to all. Sri Ramanujacharya propounded the theory that one gets honor not by caste but based on his spiritual knowledge and practice only.

There could not have been a better opportune time then now when the world is so fragmented on race, religion, color and caste, to raise awareness of the great saint, Sri Ramanujacharya. And there cannot be a better champion of his cause than Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji whose resonate Acharya’s philosophy of equality in his teachings. Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji discourses are profound yet made simple with anecdotes for people from all walks of life to understand the most complex of Vedic principles.



That weekend at the Sri Ashtalakshmi temple (A L T), devotees celebrated Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji visit to commemorate the 1000th birth year celebrations of Sri Ramanujachary and also had a grand belated 60th birthday celebrations for Swamiji (actual birthday was on Deepavali day). Swamiji visited some devotees in the Woodlands on Saturday and spent wonderful time with devotees at Sreeman Vedala Srinivasji’s residence. He also visited a couple of devotees on his way back back to the temple. The function started with a grand music recital by Bhatt, the prajna children from ALT and children from Katy presented a skit on Sri Ramanujachary. Swamiji gave a wonderful pravachanam (discourse) after which the program was concluded with a sumptuous dinner made by Sreenivascharya Swamiji. Sunday started with teerthagosgti and also pravachanam by Swamiji on “Power of Silence.” following which, shildren who were interested children had Samoohica Upanayanam and that was followed by samoohica samasryyanam. Fund raising for the ‘Statue of Equality’ was held for a short period. Swamiji left for India later on.