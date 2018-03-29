Sri Meenakshi Temple celebrated Ugadhi

by Bhargavi Golla

PEARLAND – Sri Meenakshi Temple celebrated Ugadhi with devotion and festive fervor on Sunday, March 18th. Ugadhi is the New Year’s Day for the people of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra. Ugadhi falls on “Chaitra Shudhdha Paadyami” or the first day of the bright half of the Indian month of Chaitra. This generally falls in late March or early April. The festival is called Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra.

Ugadhi is to celebrate the beginning of a sixty-year cycle, known as Samvatsara. All 60 Samvatsara are identified by their unique names. This year it is called Vilambi Nama Samvatsaram.

Ugadhi is celebrated to welcome the New Year, which ushers in a season of freshness and brightness. Nature brims with sprightliness when the flowers blossom and mango buds bloom heralding the arrival of New Year. The festive ceremonies of Ugadhi are observed in harmony with the joy and beauty of nature to mark the beginning of growth, affluence and prosperity for everyone. The festival is celebrated by adorning the doorways with mango leaves, which signifies prosperity and general well being, new clothes and abundance of some mouth-watering traditional cuisines.

As devotees gathered at the temple and it started with Venkateswara Abhishekam. MTS Chairman Padmini Ranganathan wished everyone a Happy Ugadhi and Ugadhi Subhakanshalu. Priests Sridharan Raghavan, Pavan Kumar Sri Bhashyam and Sriman Narayana performed the Abhishekam and was witnessed by hundreds of devotees. Many ardent devotees experienced the joys of chanting Vishnu Sahasranama (Sri Venkateswara Divine Names). During alankaram auspicious and traditional Panchanga Shravanam (astrology predictions for the upcoming year) was read in Telugu by Priest Sri Pavankumar and in Kannada by Priest Doraiswamy Bhattar. Priests performed Archana and Manthrapushpam followed by Aarathi at Sri Sundareswara, Meenakshi, Venkateswara and Padmavathi Sannidhis. The event then concluded with Theertham & Prasadam.

Another most important ritual of Ugadhi is preparing Ugadhi Pachhadi. The Pachhadi has six different tastes assimilated in it – sweet, salty, bitter, tangy, spicy and sour. It is a symbolic reminder that one must expect all flavors of experiences in the coming year and make the most of them. This year the Ugadhi Pachhadi (Neem Pachhadi) was prepared by Sita Mutyala who has done this every year Ugadhi has been celebrated at MTS. Board member Bhargavi Golla announced that Sri Baskar Rao Mutyala started this festival celebration at Sri MTS several years ago, who left this as one of many memories with us. Mouth-watering festival lunch was prepared by food committee lead by Rani Chilukuri and served by many volunteers. There was a steady stream of devotees through out the day to pray and get blessings on this New Year’s Day.