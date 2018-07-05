Sri Guruvayurappan Temple’s Grand Fundraising Program; Sarga Sandhya

Kerala Hindu Society of Houston was established nearly half a century ago to practice heritage and nourish the tradition in generations to come. With support of numerous devotees, the Balalaya (the abode of the child) prathishta of Lord Sri Guruvayurappan was performed in May 23, 2010. Later (in April 2015) the main temple inauguration ceremonies were held and temple was opened for the devotees across the globe. The entire spiritual and ritualistic observations is being done under the direction and guidance of temple chief priest, Thantri Brahmasri Divakaran Namboothiri, the former Melsanthi (chief priest) of Guruvayur temple, Kerala, India. The temple plays a major role in our community for promoting traditional arts and rituals which are unique compared to many other temples in USA.

Events such as Siva Prathishta and Anniversary Festival was a remarkable in 2018 with special rituals, cultural programs, Melam, Thayambaka and kshetrakala presentations especially Kathakali, one of the finest art forms of the world.

The recent fundraising event of 2018, Sarga Sandhya, was presented by several prominent artists of Kerala. This cultural extravaganza, Sarga Sandhya has enjoyed by several hundreds and it was a grand success with tireless efforts of volunteers and program committee as well as the support of sponsors and devotees.

Legendary actress Sheela, Musicians, popular movie actors/artists (including National Award Winners) presented this program on June 23 at St:Joseph Hall, 303 Present St, Missouri City TX 77489). Sarga Sandhya event was a fund raiser for the temple to expand our facilities.). For more information please contact temple (713-729-8994).

Sri Guruvayurappan Temple, 11620 Ormandy St, Houston TX 77035

www.guruvayurappanhouston.org