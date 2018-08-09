Sri Adi Para Sakthi – A theatrical like ‘Bahubali’

HOUSTON – The evening of Aug 4th 2018 is something that Telugu community of Houston will not forget anytime soon. Cullen performance hall was bursting at its seams with fully packed audience, who were thoroughly enthralled, entertained and whisked away into another realm, the original, the absolute and the origin of everything that exists- “SriAdiparasakti” realm.

Telugu Cultural Association (TCA), Houston, a well renowned non-profit serving Telugu community of Houston for the past 4 decades and incessantly striving to promote the culture and language has set a new mile stone. It is not exaggerating to say that they have reinvented themselves by digging deep into their roots, looking at the right place and holding hands with those who can help them in their quest to attain the authenticity and originality of their objectives and the fundamental principles on which it was founded.

Sri Mathrudevi Vishwashanthi Ashram Trust (SMVA Trust) is a nonprofit, humanitarian organization which creates a better world through programs that reduce poverty, provide food, housing, clothing, medical treatment, education, humanitarian assistance, clean water and environmental stewardship.

Surya Teja Arts is non-profit, founded by Balu garu who is a visionary director, registered in the state of Washington and Greater Seattle’s dance, drama and music group focused on promoting India’s art forms, who seek to sustain and develop the traditional and cultural heritage of India. They offer a diverse range of cultural programs, fund raisers, charity benefit shows for a variety of non-profit organizations in the USA.

TCA, under the able leadership of visionary Kiran Maddineni and other TCA Executive Leaders , saw potential in Surya Teja Arts and vowed to bring this exemplary show to Houston. They also wanted to do their part in helping for SMVA trust’s cause “Education for all”. The decision was not easy. Theatricals, especially Indian, are fading from the minds of people. They are a thing of the past. To put it precisely, Kiran and his team had to take the path less travelled. It was a bold decision that each one of the TCA executive committee would perhaps always cherish. The current committee comprises of Kiran Maddineni, Ramu Uppalapati, Vinod Udthawar, Janaki Peri, Indira Cheruvu, Srinivas Manthena, Manoj Paladugu and Raghu Kanithi.

The result was exceptional, surpassing all expectations. The theatrical was about the transformation of the Mother-SriAdiparasakti, the eternally limitless power, the active and vibrant energy that brought forth the creation from nothing. The script, screenplay, direction were brilliant, technological standards were very high. Performances-breathtaking, visual effects extraordinary. There were subtitles in English and the summary for every scene. The show stirred powerful emotions, touching our core and making the hair standing on end (goosebumps). The TCA’s Whatsapp groups, created only to promote this show, were inundated with praises on TCA for bringing such a mesmerizing show and giving them the experience of their life time. Borrowing the words of a member of the audience, it is suffice to say that this event has set a very high standards and can be phrased as “Bahubali” of all the TCA events. From now on it is before and after “SriAdiparasakti” for the entire Telugu community of Houston.