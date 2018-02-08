Spring Convocation 2018: A testament of endurance and commitment toward student success

HOUSTON, Jan. 31 – Overcoming the odds and striving for the ultimate student experience were two of the main themes as Houston Community College staff and faculty members gathered for the 2018 Spring Convocation.

Referring to the devastation brought by Hurricane Harvey, Chancellor Cesar Maldonado delivered a message of inclusiveness and cooperation at the HCC Central Auditorium.

“We are the sum of all of us with the culture that we bring, the commitment we drive and the support for students and each other. Hurricane Harvey generated a phenomenal coming together of all at HCC,” said Maldonado as he talked about the decision to push back the start of the semester and about the various initiatives to assist affected students, faculty and staff.

Ebony Sephus, a student of the HCC Fashion Design program, whose residence was destroyed by the floods, took the stage as she held a bright green fabric.

“When I got to my home it was like a horror movie. My fabric was all over the floor. Fabric is my livelihood and Harvey took that from me. I felt vulnerable and started crying,” Sephus recalled. “Then I thought of my classmates and professors supporting me and I became the fabric.” Sephus added, “We are Houston strong, we are HCC.”

Mary Louis, faculty member and associate chair of the HCC Government Department, told the audience that the stories she heard propelled her to strive higher.

“I was inspired to help my students achieve their goals because Harvey hit us all. If they can get up every morning and give it their all, so can I,” said Louis.

The event was held January 12 and was enhanced by music from the Wurlitzer pipe organ, a historic instrument donated to HCC more than 15 years ago.