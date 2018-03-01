Spoorthi Cherivirala of DHS wins art contest

FORT BEND ISD (February 19, 2018) – Dulles High School student Spoorthi Cherivirala was named the winner of an art contest held for the Fort Bend Education Foundation. She was surprised by the announcement this month when a prize patrol led by Superintendent of School Dr. Charles Dupre and his wife Seeju Dupre came to her art class. Education Foundation board members Lynn Halford and Peggy Jackson were also in attendance.

As the winner, Spoorthi, and her teacher Kayla Munson, received gift cards and letters of recognition. The artwork will be featured on a framed gift given to underwriters for the Education Foundation’s 25th annual gala.

Spoorthi’s work was chosen from among the submissions from all of the District’s high schools. The contest was sponsored by Dr. Dupre and his wife.

The Fort Bend Education Foundation was established in 1992, and since its founding, has provided more than $33 million to schools and staff in FBISD.