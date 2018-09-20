SPARC holds fundraiser for Kerala’s flood victims

STAFFORD – “What an overwhelming evening. My heartfelt gratitude to all right from the kutties to all who participated and contributed their talents to this cause,” expressed Dr. Sunanda Nair, founder of the Sunanda’s Performing Arts Center (SPARC) and organizer of the “SPARC Save Kerala’ fundraiser held on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at the Stafford Civic Center in aid of Kerala flood victims in India.

There was an overwhelming outpour of local talents that included a range of performers: classical, semi classical dance, folk dance, Bollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood, Urban Gypsies, students from Shivangini school of Kathak, storytellers of Ekta Popat. Dr. Khushboo and her team presented Bollywood dancing while Sneha Mokkala and Sri. Sanvitha rendered some melodious and foot tapping songs. Bollywood Shake presented their gorgeous models and pageant winners directed by Ruchika Singh Diaz and Bindhiya Suresh Bab.

Emcees Shiji Mathen and Reshma Vinod did a fantastic job. Among the dignitaries and heads of organizations present were: Mayor, City of Stafford, Leonardo Scarcella, Councilman Ken Mathew, Vice Consul, Jacob Abraham, HCC Trustee, Neeta Sane, IACCGH President, Swapan Dhairyawan, Publisher, Voice of Asia, Koshy Thomas, and ICC President, Nisha Mirani.

Celebrity standup comedian from New York, Dan Nainan served as Master of Ceremonies. Dr. Nair extended her special thanks to Navin Mediwala for photography, Sulochana Balakrishnan, Rexy Arul Mini Arakkal, and Darshak Thacker for superb acoustics. For more info log onto: www.sunandanair.com.