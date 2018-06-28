Southwestern National Bank Scholarship Awards Ceremony

On June 21, 2018, Southwestern National Bank hosted its 13th Annual Scholarship Awards Ceremony. Recipients, Kelly Tseng, Charlie Zong, Laura Li and Bowen Mei, were each presented with a $1,000 scholarship by Chairman C.K. Lee and CEO Gary Owens, who congratulated them and wished them all a bright and successful future. Dallas Regional President, Mohammed Younus, also presented recipient, Michelle Wen, with a $1,000 scholarship on June 18, 2018 at the Dallas Regional Office.