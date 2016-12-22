‘Sounds of the Season’ Fort Bend Chamber holiday draws big gathering

SUGAR LAND – A large, successful holiday luncheon for the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce ushered in the holiday season in Sugar Land at the Sweetwater Country Club recently.

On December 15th, a Thursday near noon time, the Chamber hosted ‘Sounds of the Season’, the anticipated holiday gathering for business owners, entrepreneurs and active employees. With a jazz piano accompaniment, the business leaders networked and celebrated the last meeting for the year.

The guest speaker was Libby Spears, author of the new book “What’s Your Plan BE?”. She has spent the last 20 years in teaching communication skills, educating professionals on the essentials of her instruction to “Educate, Liberate and Entertain”. Her book was also available to everyone at the event.

All guests were invited to join Mayor Joe Zimmerman and City Manager Allen Bogard for the annual State of the City: Sugar Land at the new state-of-the-art Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land on Thursday, January 19 from 8:00 – 9:00am.