SL troop celebrates 5 new Eagle scouts

Five young men of Boy Scout Troop 992 of Sugar Land have officially been recognized for earning the Boy Scouts of America’s highest advancement, the Eagle Scout Award.

The newest Eagle Scouts are Abhi Dewan, Carson Theodore Fronefield, Ethan Edward Fronefield, Joshua Lozano (all from Sugar Land), and Shane V. Jacob of Richmond

Each candidate earned a minimum of 21 merit badges and successfully completed a community or religious-affiliated service project to earn his Eagle. The projects were completed over the last 18 months; the Eagles received formal recognition for their achievements at a Court of Honor hosted by their families on July 22, at Troop 992’s charter organization, Faith Lutheran Church of Sugar Land. Only about 6 percent of all Scouts achieve the Eagle rank, according to the Sam Houston Area Council.

Each Scout led a team of volunteers comprised of community members and fellow Scouts to execute these projects.

Voice of Asia congralutes each new Eagle Scout on their singular high accomplishment!