SL City Council, Fort Bend ISD board elections filing

RICHMOND – Candidates wishing to run for the May 5 elections for the Sugar Land City Council or Fort Bend ISD board of trustees may begin the filing process today.

The deadline for applicants to file is Feb. 16.

Sugar Land City Council

In Sugar Land, positions up for election include the mayor, which is currently held by Joe Zimmerman, as well as at large positions 1 and 2, held by Himesh Gandhi and Mary Joyce, respectively.

Council members serve two-year terms, and applicants can file in person or via mail.

To file in person, candidates must visit the city secretary’s office, 2700 Town Center Blvd., Ste. 122, Sugar Land, between the hours of 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. To file by mail, candidates must send applications to Interim City Secretary Thomas Harris III, P.O. Box 110, Sugar Land.

On the Fort Bend ISD board of trustees, positions 2 and 6, currently held by Grayle James and Addie Heyliger, respectively, are up for election.

Trustees serve three-year terms, and two are elected each year. The board is comprised of seven local citizens from specified divisions within the district. Positions 1, 2 and