Sini, Wesley Mathews’ lose ability to see biological child

by Alisha Ebrahimji,

DALLAS – December 05, 2017 (WFAA) -Wesley and Sini Mathews, the adoptive parents of deceased 3-year-old Sherin Mathews, have lost all rights to see their biological 4-year-old daughter, for now.

The court has found aggravated circumstances and has denied the Mathews parents of seeing their biological child until a former civil trial has taken place.

CPS does not have to provide any family reunification services at this time.

Their biological child is with relatives in the Houston area.

The couple was back in court Tuesday to resume a CPS custody hearing for their biological child from last week.

The Mathews were expected to either surrender their parental rights for their 4-year-old daughter or have them terminated by the State during the initial hearing.

Both Wesley and Sini took the stand during the Nov. 30 hearing as a witness, but invoked their 5th Amendment rights on most questions asked by the State.

The State asked several questions about the night Sherin disappeared, as well as questions about alleged broken bones the 3-year-old suffered last spring. Sini was asked by the State if Sherin had a broken femur, elbow, and tibia between January and March of this year. She was also asked by the State if Sherin suffered another set of fractures in February or March, and whether Sini told doctors that Sherin had a Vitamin D deficiency, leading to her broken bones.

The court heard from three witnesses with the first returning back to the stand Tuesday.

Dr. Dakil, a pediatrician who had seen Sherin for weight management among other issues returned to the stand for cross examination Tuesday morning. She said she examined the Mathews’ oldest daughter in addition to Sherin and there were no signs of abuse.

The second witness to take the stand was CPS investigator Kelly Mitchell. Mitchell was the investigator who removed the Mathews’ biological child from the home Oct. 9 around 1 a.m.

Mitchell was asked to comment on the emotional state of Sini during the removal of her 4-year-old biological daughter. She said Sini was “eerily calm” and when Wesley returned from jail she didn’t seem angry towards him.

Mitchell said Sini did not mention Sherin’s name at all during the removal process.

During Mitchell’s visit to the Mathews home she said she noticed many photos of biological child but didn’t see any of Sherin.

According to Mitchell, the 4-year-old biological child did not cry when she was removed from the Mathews home and cooperated.

The next witness to take the stand was Detective Jules Farmer with Richardson police. Farmer is the lead detective on the Mathews case.

Det. Farmer said Richardson police interviewed both Wesley and Sini Mathews but got the feeling they weren’t telling the