SIMA’s timely aid to Harvey victimes

HOUSTON – Due to the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, many residents of Houston and surrounding areas suffered irreparable damages to their lives including losing their homes, vehicles, and belongings. Many of these displaced victims were forced to seek refuge at city-wide facilities and locations temporarily set up as shelters, including the George R. Brown Convention Center and the NRG Center.

Several members of the Small Independent Motel Association of Houston (SIMA), during the days of the hurricane, welcomed these displaced victims into their lodging facilities and provided their guest rooms, at no cost, along with breakfast, refreshments, and other amenities, all while dealing with damages they suffered themselves.

Continuing in their humanitarian efforts, President of SIMA Hasu Patel took lead in coordinating SIMA”s volunteer efforts including going to the NRG Center on Tuesday, September 19th with other SIMA and AAHOA members, including AAHOA leaders Vikas Desai, Piyush Patel, and Samir Patel as well as AAHOA Ambassadors Sawan Patel and Saajan Patel, to volunteer their time to assist and help the thousands of Hurricane Harvey evacuees who were still stationed there.

Members arrived that early afternoon, quickly learned the shelter’s computer and administrative procedures, and began intake processes for incoming and outgoing evacuees. In addition, members assisted NRG Center volunteers in directing guests to their designated shelter areas, loading and unloading evacuee luggage, and with providing information to incoming evacuees. SIMA is working with AAHOA and other local organizations including Leuva-Patidar and Bhakta organizations to fund-raise and are preparing to make a sizable donation to Mayor Turner’s Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

SIMA is working with the Texas Hotel & Lodging Association (THLA) and the Hotel & Lodging Association of Greater Houston (HLAGH) to continue to provide support to the City and to the Mayor’s office in their ongoing relief efforts.

Mayor Turner has been a strong advocate of the work SIMA does and of their humanitarian efforts during difficult times like these.