SIMA Houston and SLPS of Dallas Fort Worth donate $65,000 to Mayor Turner’s Harvey Relief Fund

HOUSTON – More than 6 months after the devastating tragedy of Hurricane Harvey, thousands of victims are still displaced and numerous recovery efforts continue and some of these efforts extend well beyond the Houston city limits. On February 27th, Hasu Patel, President of the Small Independent Motel Association (SIMA) of Houston and SIMA Board of Directors, along with several ​ local​ Indian-American community organizations, welcomed Jack Patel, President of the Surti Leuva Patidar Samaj (SLPS) of Dallas Fort Worth, and their delegation who raised $65,000, from their membership of more than 900 families, to donate to ​City of Houston ​ Mayor ​Sylvester ​ Turner’s Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. ​​

The Board of Directors and members of both associations, SIMA and SLPS, presented the donation to Mayor Sylvester Turner at City Hall where the Mayor and numerous City Council Members expressed their thanks and gratitude for the donation and for the partnership between the Indian-American community and the City of Houston.

The Honorable Mayor Turner expressed his sincere gratitude towards the Patel and Bhakta communities and reaffirmed his commitment to continue working towards the advancement of the Indian-American community. Over the last several years, SIMA has created a healthy relationship with the City of Houston and Harris County and continues to work with them on numerous issues.

Link to video of the presentation – http://houstontx.swagit.com/play/02272018-2194