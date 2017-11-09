SIMA donates $151,000 to Mayor’s Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund

HOUSTON – On October 24th, 2017, Hasu Patel, President of Small Independent Motel Association (SIMA), along with an Indian-American delegation including SIMA Board Members, Leuva Patidar community members, and Bhakta community members, met with the Honorable Mayor Turner and City Council members at the City Council Chambers at City Hall to present a donation of $151,000 towards the Mayor’s Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. Hasu Patel spoke to the Honorable Mayor Turner and City Council members about what SIMA and the Indian-American community have done in their continuous hurricane relief efforts. The Honorable Mayor Turner presented SIMA with a proclamation and named October 24th, 2017 as the Small Independent Motel Association day in Houston, Texas.

“Today, we are here to reaffirm our commitment to support the City in times of need. We look forward to continuing working with the City to ensure that we recover and that we become stronger, together.” said SIMA President Hasu Patel, while addressing the Mayor Turner and City Council.

“Thank you so much and I’m reminded as I look at you, of a great teacher who said ‘if I am not for myself, who am I, if I am only for myself, what am I, if not now, when?’ and you exemplify that.” said City of Houston Mayor Pro Tem Ellen Cohen.