‘Show Me City’ to host public input workshop

Missouri City residents urged to share feedback at “Community Connection” forum

MISSOURI CITY – #MCTX staff invites residents and stakeholders to attend a public input workshop on Tuesday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. in the Community Center, 1522 Texas Pkwy. Citizens are encouraged to attend the superhero-themed “Community Connection” forum and share ideas on how to:

Solve SUPER community issues

Build SUPER community networks

Receive information on SUPER City programs & events

In alignment with the theme, participants may wear their favorite superhero attire. The forum will also be an opportunity for staff to learn how residents receive and want to receive information about City programs and services, for residents to network with their neighbors and for citizens to build citywide alliances.

To RSVP, please call 281.403.8500 or register on the City’s website here: https://bit.ly/2wC20F8.

For more information about the City, watch the City website: www.missouricitytx.gov, like us on Facebook—fb/MissouriCityTX, follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat—@MissouriCityTX, watch Missouri City Television (Ch. 16 on Comcast and Ch. 99 on AT&T U-verse) or download the MCTX Mobile app (available for free in Google Play and the Apple app store).

– MissouriCityTX.gov