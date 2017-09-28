Sherine Thomas receives Quartet of Stars award

AUSTIN, Texas – Sherine Thomas, Executive County Attorney of Travis County, Austin, Texas has been honored to receive the most prestigious Quartet Of Stars award of the Travis County Democratic Party in a ceremony on September 23 at the Westin Hotel at the Domain.

Introducing Sherine for the honor, State Rep. Celia Israel characterized her numerous legal victories for Travis County as varied and plentiful. Through her work, she has helped preserve the beauty of Hamilton pool, aided same sex couples in getting marriage licenses, and is currently hard at work challenging Senate Bill 4. The award was not only based on her legal work but also her active role in forwarding progressive causes in community efforts.

Sherine Thomas in her role as the Executive County Attorney manages and supervises the civil side of the County Attorney’s office where she continues to litigate and advice on significant cases for the community.

She served as the president and as a board member for the Austin Women’s Political Caucus (AWPC) for over 10 years and served as the Vice president of national Women’s Political Caucus, Texas and piloted a program to increase civic engagement among Travis County Women ages 12 to 18.

She has worked on numerous local and statewide campaigns including working for Ron Kirk’s senate campaign where she helped coordinate a statewide call center to answer questions regarding legal standards.

Sherine is a current board member and former president of the Board of Director for Austin Habitat for Humanity, community board member for Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas, former board member of the Indian Community Center, and a founding member and former board member of the Indian-American Coalition of Texas (IACT). She is also the membership chair for the Calvert Inn of Court. Her favorite thing is to travel with her family, her husband Tom Nuckols, her son Deven and her nephews, Satish and Sanjay.

Sherine is the third attorney daughter of the publishers of Voice of Asia Koshy Thomas and Moani Thomas.