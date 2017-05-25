Seva Clinic opens in Pearland

by Dr. Venugopal Menon

The Pearland area physicians are starting a charity, primary care medical clinic, the “SEVA CLINIC”. ‘Seva’ is selfless service in Sanskrit. The clinic is setup as a ‘Texas Not for Profit’ entity with 501C(3) tax-exempt status designation by the I.R.S., and will serve the people in need in the Pearland area.

The founding chairman of the SEVA CLINIC, Dr. P. Vaduganathan (aka, Dr. Nathan) is the Medical Director who has been affiliated with Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital for over 20 years. Assisting Medical Directors of SEVA CLINIC are Dr. Subhadra Bandhakavi, also affiliated with Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital and Dr. Deepa Iyengar, of the University of Texas Physicians Family Medicine. Joanne Barrett, Chief Clinical Officer at Kindred Hospital, will be the Nursing Director for the clinic. Dr. Deepa Iyengar would bring in physicians from “Pragathi”, another nonprofit entity to help in the clinic.

Additionally, several physicians have signed up to volunteer their time in this clinic. Dr. Rekha Neela, Dr. Suma Manjunath, Dr. Dhathri Kodali, Dr. Vijaya Kaila, Dr. Keyuri Popat, Dr. Sibtain Ali, Dr. Hema Salvady, Dr. Radha Rao, Dr. Ramesh Patel, Dr. Arun Mukhopadyay, Dr. Venugopal Menon, Dr. Kris Chandra, Dr. Siva Bodogala and many others have offered to donate such service. Serving as Directors on the Board would be Pearland Mayor Tom Reid, James Dickson, Hita Dickson, Jerry Farmer, S.G. Appan and Srikanth Venugopalan.

The inauguration ceremony was held on Saturday May 20, 2017 at the Pearland Neighborhood Center. About 125 people enthusiastically attended in the event. Besides several physicians and nurses, the board members of the Pearland Neighborhood Center (PNC) and city officials were the proud participants. Ms. Carol Artz-Bucek, CEO of Pearland Chamber of Commerce, Buck Stevens of Pearland Arts League, Mr. Brad Christen, President of PNC, along with Board members Anna Bryant, Naomi Stevens, Linda Darnel and Becky Cornelius, as well as Mr. Roy Castillo, Pearland Police Sergeant were in attendance.

Leading officials of Memorial Hermann Southeast and Pearland Hospitals, Mr. Kyle Price and Mr. Mario Garner, Chief Operating officers, Mrs. Kelly Ochoa, Chief Nursing Officer and Ms. Rebecca Lilley, Physician liaison, were present.

Honorable Mayor Tom Reid made the declaration that May 20, 2017 be proclaimed “the Seva Clinic Day” and The Pearland Chamber of Commerce officials organized the beautiful ribbon cutting ceremony.

Dr. Vaduganathan expressed that the physicians are humbled by the overwhelming support from the community and explained how the clinic will be functioning.

Beginning June 1, 2017 The SEVA CLINIC will be open every Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. It is located in the building of the Pearland Neighborhood Center, 2335 N. Texas Avenue, Pearland, TX 77581.

The medical services will be free for patients but a donation of $10 per visit would be welcome and be used to cover some of the overhead expenses.