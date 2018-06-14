Senator Kamala Harris endorses nominee Sri Preston Kulkarni

FORT BEND, June 13, 2018 – Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) endorsed Sri Preston Kulkarni praising his resounding victory in the primary and his commitment to representing District 22 with dignity and resolve to fight for inclusivity. “We need leaders in Congress who represent the diversity and values of our nation. Sri Preston Kulkarni exemplifies those values of equality and justice, and has committed his entire life to public service. I am proud to endorse him for U.S. Congress in Texas’ 22nd District,” said Senator Harris in her statement.

Senator Harris is a voice of reason in the Democratic Party. She has committed her entire life to public service much like Sri Kulkarni. This endorsement adds momentum to Kulkarni’s surging campaign to defeat incumbent Pete Olson.

“Senator Harris is a beacon of leadership for all of us who care about the rule of law and care about having elected representatives who are compassionate, reasonable, and decent towards their fellow citizens,” said Kulkarni. “She is one of the people who inspired me to run for office, and I am proud to accept her endorsement. I will continue to lead the charge in standing up against the tide of hostility and anger and always listen to the concerns of those in our district.”