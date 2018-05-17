Save A Mother’s 10th Annual Gala- IMPACTFUL!

by Shobana Muratee

In this 21st Century, no mother should die giving birth to a of child,” said the renowned actor and activist Shabana Azmi in her keynote address at the Save A Mother (SAM) Foundation’s 10th Annual Gala, held at the Sugar Land Marriott Town Square on Sunday, May 6 evening.

“Experts estimate that 70% of these deaths are entirely preventable with very small interventions and with small precaution, which this can drastically reduce,” she said.

The fund-raiser netted a record high of $96000 that evening.

Pregnancy related deaths in India are alarming high. Every 10 minutes a woman dies in India from complications of pregnancy or childbirth. More women die in 1 week in India than one year occurrences in whole of Europe.

Azmi lauded the efforts of SAM in reducing maternal mortality rate (MMR) by 90% in 2008 and reducing child mortality rate by 60% in the villages they serve.

“You have managed to achieve amazing results,” she said referring to SAM’s program that costs 25 cents a year towards health improvements that dramatically reduced MMR.

“I worked in the trenches with NGOs for the last 30 years. I know how difficult it is to stay afloat,” speaking of the challenges like compliance and merit regulations, constant scrutiny, and above it keeping the promises to the communities they are working,” Azmi said, praising SAM.

She later told the story of a young village girl Lalima who had to struggle to earn a living and support her family. Education had no scope in her life. “For every such Lalima, there are thousands who watch life go by without a hope,” she said stressing the need to educate and empower women.

Since the time SAM began in 20 villages ten years ago, the organization has expanded to 1100 villages in three states – Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana. In 167 villages in the district of Gadag in northern Karnataka, there was not a single maternal death in 2017, and there was only one death in 2016, which compares to almost the high standards of developed countries.

Ashish Ganju, President of SAM updated on SAM’s work and outcome in India. “I feel privilege that I have this platform to give back,” he said. “SAM is education about health care to families and their kids,” he said.

SAM’s mission is to develop sustainable healthcare solutions for the poor, with maternal mortality reduction as a first step. SAM trained over 4,000 village health activists in over 800+ villages in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka.

In Karnataka, SAM completed one year of this program successfully in April 2013 in 103 villages in Gadag district. Since then we have expanded to cover a total of 150 villages. We have also expanded this program to 50 new villages in Dharwad district. The Deshpande Foundation is our partner in these two districts.

SAM increased tuberculosis detection rates by a factor of 10 in fifty villages where the program has been launched. Tuberculosis (TB) is a major public health problem in India. SAM Foundation conducted it’s first pilot TB control project in 25 villages (population 74000) in Amethi district of Uttar Pradesh, from March 2012 to July 2013. The learning from the first pilot was applied toa second pilot, conducted in different 44 villages (population 105,400) from December 2013 to Dec 2015.

Dr Shiban Ganju of Chicago, founder of Save A Mother also spoke on the ocassion.

Reflecting on the gala, Veena Kaul, President, SAM stated, “I am deeply honored and humbled by the constancy of amazing encouragement and support by our donors to culminate in a successful gala.”

Kaul was instrumental in inviting Shabana Azmi from India to be the Guest of Honor and Keynote Speaker.

Nat Krishnamurty (Nat Murthy) CEO of his own company in Houston, joined the organization five years ago and is serving on the board as Treasurer. He had this to say about the gala, “The success of our ten year celebrations, with a record $96000 raised, is due primarily to our energetic, dedicated and amazing board members, led by Veena Kaul president of SAM.”

The evening entertainment was provided by stand-up comedian Raj Sharma, who started his comedy career in Dallas and soon began performing all over the country.

Preity Bhagia was a delightful emcee who also assisted in the pledge drive along side Dr. Subodh Bhuchar.

SAM’s work is drive by its motto “One life lost is one too many.” The Foundation is widening its scope to include other aspects of health like nutrition, maternal child health through clinics, manufacture sanitary napkins, sell contraceptive to list a few.

To learn more about Save A Mother visit www.SaveAMother.org