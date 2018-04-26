Save A Mother’s 10th Anniversary Gala in Houston on May 6

Young mothers die during childbirth in poor countries with limited resources. Rural India has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the world. In 2008, a group of volunteers joined together in Houston and Chicago to start ‘Save A Mother,’ an organization dedicated to reducing maternal and infant mortality in rural India.

What began in 20 villages ten years ago, the organization has expanded to 1100 villages in three states – Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana. With the resources and direction of the organization, they have been able to reduce maternal mortality by 90% and infant mortality by 60% in the villages they serve. This success rate is almost unbelievable. In 167 villages in the district of Gadag in northern Karnataka, there was not a single maternal death in 2017 and there was only one death in 2016, which is almost the high standards of developed countries.

Rahul Singhal, an IT entrepreneur and Chicago native, who has been with the organization since its inception believes that it is the dedicated field volunteers and supporting volunteers in the U.S.A. that made it happen.

Nat Murthy, CEO of his own company in Houston, joined the organization five years ago. Although in his mid-70s, his goal was to make a difference. He is an inspirational volunteer and serves as the treasurer of the organization. He strongly believes in the vision to provide maximum benefit to the under privileged with minimum overhead expenditure. He advocates that prudent expenditure should make Save a Mother a leading innovator in healthcare delivery. He says, “We achieve our goal, by spending approximately $150 annually per village, which is about 25 cents per capita per year”. An incredibly dedicated volunteer board and generous Houston community has enabled Save a Mother to continually expand its program.

Dr. Madhuvanti Ghose, Curator of Indian and Islamic Art at the Art Institute of Chicago, visited a program village recently and met some of the participating women. After enduring a tortuous and tiring journey through the dusty villages, it was a transformational experience for her when she witnessed the hope, enthusiasm and empowerment that Save a Mother program has brought to the women.

Save a Mother is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year to honor all the volunteers who made its success possible. They will hold evening events in Chicago on 5 May and in Houston on 6 May. Ms. Shabana Azmi, well known social activist, legendary film personality and past Member of Parliament will be the chief guest at both the events.

If you want to participate in these great events or organization, please contact: www.SaveAMother.org or call 630-362-3119

“It has been my privilege and honor to be the leader of Save A Mother for the past 10 years. Our rate of growth is steadily increasing commensurate with the expanded healthcare services we have provided for women and children in the remote villages of India. In our quest to make a dramatic shift in the lives of underrepresented women and children, I have the distinct pleasure of a dedicated, talented and most of all, agents of change to serve as volunteer board members.

Our board represents a cross section of young, vibrant leaders who are committed to make quantum leap changes in embarking and more importantly advocating in enhancing health care education and services. I would be remiss if I don’t extend my deepest gratitude and admiration to the amazing donors whose generous contributions and encouragement over the years from Houston community has resulted in SAM’s 10th year celebration”

Veena Kaul, President