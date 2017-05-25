Save A Mother in India raises $70,000

Star comedian Rajiv Satyal entertains, singer Shreya Kaul steals show

by Shobana Muratee

HOUSTON – Save A Mother (SAM) annual fundraiser was held on May 7, 2017 at the elegant Sugar Creek Country in Sugar Land just a week ahead of the Mother’s Day heightening the mood to celebrate mothers around the world. Save A Mother, a charity organization, has a far more serious stake on mothers. Driven by a mission to develop healthcare solutions for the poor in India, Save A Mother surpassed U.N.’s Millennium Development Goals when it decreased maternal mortality rates in the villages it serves (in India) by 90% at a cost of 25 cents per capita per year.

SAM Houston Chapter fundraiser in Sugar Land was a celebration of many milestones and it could have been better without the witty, joyous and comical celebrity Indo-American comedian Rajiv Satyal who was also the Chief Guest. He had a great set of jokes of immigrants, a topic that’s trending in the US and were well received.

Earlier, Event Chair, Hema Prasad welcomed the gathering and introduced the Chief Guest Rajiv Satyal and Dr. Shiban Ganju. The gala Co-Chair was Dr. Veena Mathur.

Dr. Shiban Ganju founded Save A Mother in 2008 as an NGO and since it has worked with over 2 million people in over 1000 villages. In a power point presentation at the fundraiser Dr. Ganju gave an overview of its progress: in Uttar Pradesh, Save A Mother trained over 4,000 village health activists in over 800+ villages in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka. Save a Mother is currently active in over 1,100 villages.

In Karnataka, Save A Mother completed one year of this program successfully in April 2013 in 103 villages in Gadag district. Since then we have expanded to cover a total of 150 villages. We have also expanded this program to 50 new villages in Dharwad district. The Deshpande Foundation is our partner in these two districts. SAM is currently working to reduce maternal mortality in Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telengana, India.

Dr. Ganju reiterated the message, “It only takes 25 cents per capita per year to reduce infant mortality,” and that SAM had zero administrative cost and is run entirely by volunteers which meant that every dollar raised was spent on its programs. Veena Kaul president of the Houston Chapter spoke of SAM on the occasion. The fundraiser netted $70,000 from generous donors that evening.

The event was elegantly emceed by Preity Bhagia who looked stunning in her simmering gown. Singer Shreya Kaul’s voice and vibrancy enhanced the mood instantly. Her choice of great Bollywood and English hits had the audience enthralled.

To get more information about Save A Mother please visit http://saveamother.org/