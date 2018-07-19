Sant Nirankari Mission (NSS) 2018 held at Humble Civic Center on June 29, 20 and July 1

HUMBLE, TX – Sant Nirankari Mission organized an international event – Nirankari Spiritual Summit with, Youth Conference of North America with the theme of Lighthouse 2018 held at Humble Civic Center, Humble, Texas on June 30 and July 1. Mission reached out to the world as a community and promoted the same through our global network that runs in millions.

The program was focused on to empower kids and youth, the future of the society by conducting various activities like yoga, meditation, sports and seminars which promoted on the betterment of youth, where our mission produces better humans and guided youth.

The program started with the welcome of Holy Sister Mohini Ahuja from India on Friday June 29, 2018 by Texas kids in their Texan attire. Thereafter, Sufi Night started in the evening, a journey of dedicated artists with enlightened inner .

On June 30, 2018, members of the Sant Nirankari Mission assembled at the Humble Civic Center in Houston, Texas, USA to create a new record for Guinness Book of world records for creating the largest human image of an Infinity symbol. Devotees came in from across USA, Canada, UK, India and many other countries for Nirankari Spiritual Summit; a two-day spiritual conference on June 30th and July 1st, 2018. The theme of the event was “Lighthouse” and focused on children and youth from ages seven to thirty.

The highlight of the event was the formation of the largest human image of an Infinity symbol. The activity symbolized the power of infinite God, aiming to spread the universal messages of infinite Love and Oneness.

The Sant Nirankari Mission successfully formed the largest human image of the infinity symbol and now awaits the official recognition and approval from the Guinness Book of world records.

Saints traveled from far and wide and helped create not only the infinity symbol but also an ambiance of love and devotion.

In the afternoon, Youth attended the presentations on Competition verses Participation, Philosophy of Nirankari Mission with Scientific Perspective, Light to Lighthouse, Holistic Health. Two different tracks from 7- 13 years and 14 -30 years.

In the evening the youth participated in the Cultural Program showcasing the diversified culture. These children prepared their songs, speeches and dances and dedicated their time by engaging in these projects for months. Teens love to feel and do these cultural items as though they are making a difference in someone’s life. Youth are important, and are the leaders of tomorrow. So, we must make sure to create an environment which welcomes youth, and encourage them to live a good life.

On Sunday July 1, 2018 the main Congregation was held in Humble Civic Center and Holy Sister Mohini Ahuja form India blessed the congregation and the occasion was also graced from the community with many dignitaries. She showered blessings on our Youth

She addressed the importance of True Master (Satguru) in our lives. Satguru teaches us the way of life and how to live our lives. Distractions are prevalent all around us. Focusing is a problem and unhappiness or frustration occurs because we have so many options/ choices which can be overwhelming at times. Kids attached with spirituality helps them to change their mind set as their understand the purpose of lives. May we support and help our youngster by becoming a lighthouse of positive actions and become torchbearers I like to be grateful and positive. We need to be grateful and positive to Almighty for giving us life in the form of Human birth.

Sant Nirankari Mission has taken special efforts for the youth activities. The summit was a special platform for the youth empowerment. The Mission has volunteers who have been very supportive. The summit in Humble Civic Center provided a platform fostering youth development and employing energy in people for use in their own lives, their communities. It also connected people empowering society and creating positivity. It will serve as a stepping stone for spiritual empowerment of youth and children, inspired by the vision of Her Holiness Satguru Mata Savinder Hardev ji. who has been awarded as Spiritual Icon of the year 2018 by We care for the Humanity. The mission is actively involved in community services (Blood Donation, Food Drives, Honorary Chiropractic Services and Health Camps etc.) at the international level www.nirankari.org