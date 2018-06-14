Saji George sworn in as Sunnyvale City Mayor

Sunnyvale, TX: Saji George was elected as the new Sunnyvale City Mayor. The ceremony was held at the Sunnyvale city hall on June 12, 2018 where the Texas Senator Cindy Burkett administered the oath. Saji George has 8 years of experience in serving as Council member and Pro-tem Mayor of Sunnyvale city before he took charge as the Mayor. He migrated to the United States in the year 1990 and completed his masters degree at the Texas Tech University and also pursued his MBA Degree at the Southern Methodist University. He is currently working at Lockheed Martin Defense company as a senior executive.

Report sent by P.P. Cherian, Dallas