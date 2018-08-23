Ribbon-cutting ceremony set for Monday, Aug. 27 to launch

MISSOURI CITY, TX – The “Show Me City” and METRO will officially launch a new MCTX Community Connector bus service within City limits on Monday, Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. at the Community Center in the City Hall Complex, 1522 Texas Pkwy.

The public is invited to participate in this mobility milestone event and City staff along with partners from the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County (METRO) will be on-hand to provide details on the transportation initiative.

The event will also feature remarks from City and METRO officials, ceremonial rides on the new buses, and handouts with information on the new service, including fares, routes and more.

Frequently Asked Questions:

To help riders prepare to use the new service, here are some frequently asked questions and associated responses:

What is the Community Connector bus?

METRO’s MCTX Community Connector will bring personalized, curb-to-destination service to “Show Me City” residents and visitors. This on-demand service allows individuals to travel anywhere within a zone, seven days a week, from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., all for $1.25. The new service will connect residents to jobs, grocery stores, hotels, restaurants, the new HCC Missouri City Campus and METRO’s local bus network.

Where will the buses travel; will they connect to routes that are already established and will areas outside of City limits receive service?

City staff and METRO met and proposed a series of stops within a zone; maps outlining these areas will be shared at the Aug. 27 ribbon-cutting ceremony and posted on the citizens’ communications tools and in City facilities afterward. The transit service will be rolled out in phases with the first phase starting on Aug. 27; eventually all City areas will be incorporated into the service plan.

While no areas outside of City limits will be serviced, the buses will connect with METRO Routes 63 Fondren, 98 Briargate, and 170 Missouri City / TMC.

How large is the bus?

METRO’s Community Connectors are a smaller, 12-passenger ARBOC bus; the buses will also be able to fit two wheelchairs.

When was this service approved and when will it start?

At their Monday, April 16, 2018, regular meeting, Missouri City Council Members unanimously approved a resolution that grants consent and approval to the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County (METRO) to provide a community connector option within Missouri City. The service will launch Monday, Aug. 27, 2018.

Will I see increased traffic from this bus inside my subdivision?

The buses will not operate in a traditional fixed route pattern. If a bus were to enter a subdivision, it would be due to a service request within the neighborhood.

What costs are associated with this service?

METRO’s fare policy will be applicable to the Missouri City Community Connector service. Passengers using a METRO Q Fare Card will pay $1.25 for the initial boarding and can make unlimited boardings in any direction within a three-hour time period. All other options that fall under METRO’s fare policy, including the “free ride” 70+ card and Day Passes, will be accepted as METRO fare.

Half-price rides are available for students and seniors with a discount METRO Q Fare Card or METRO Day Pass.

The operational cost of the service, estimated at an annualized variable cost of $500,000, will be paid for by METRO. One cent of Missouri City residents’ sales tax currently goes to METRO for public transportation, including the new Community Connector service.

What is a METRO Q Fare Card?

This is a unique card that contains a microchip storing a cash balance. The card is used to pay the fare and automatically deducts the amount each time. The card can be purchased at the following local grocery stores in Missouri City:

– Kroger: 6200 Hwy. 6 (Colony Lakes), Missouri City, TX 77459

– Kroger: 10250 Hwy. 6 (Fort Bend Tollway), Missouri City, TX 77459

– Fiesta: 1530 Independence Blvd., Missouri City, TX 77489

– Foodarama: 1603 Cartwright Rd., Missouri City, TX 77489

– H-E-B Lake Colony: 4724 Hwy. 6, Missouri City, TX 77459

– H-E-B Sienna Market: 8900 Hwy. 6, Missouri City, TX 77459

How is the launch of a Community Connector service in Missouri City unique?

METRO currently offers the Community Connector option in only one other Houston-area community and Missouri City is the first community in Fort Bend County to offer this custom service. The Missouri City buses will feature the “Show Me City”-themed design in the image above. METRO and MCTX design teams collaborated on the customized wrap.

For more information about this initiative and other Missouri City programs and services, please watch the City website: www.missouricitytx.gov, like us on Facebook—fb/MissouriCityTX, follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat—@MissouriCityTX, watch Missouri City Television (Ch. 16 on Comcast and Ch. 99 on AT&T U-verse) or download the MCTX Mobile app (available for free in Google Play and the Apple app store).