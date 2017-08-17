Retirement Housing Facility in Aliana

A welcomed addition for residents

Ashton Gray Development (AGD) has launched a long overdue project to meet the demand of Houston’s vast (and growing) retired Indian population for an upscale, gated community complete with all amenities. The plan layout is already completed and the first phase for the Aliana location is almost sold out. AGD is in the business of luxury home building and Taj Residences will be no exception. Shaun Vembutty, Founding President of AGD upcoming development gives an overview of his passion behind the project that’s gaining popularity.

Shaun Vembutty was born and brought up in Chennai, India and came to the U.S. in 1997 where he completed his Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science at LSU, Baton Rouge. After graduating, he went into IT and started his own consulting firm for a few years, and later transitioned into real estate. Since then, he has been involved in real estate development in Houston for close to a decade now. His companies, Ashton Gray Homes and Ashton Gray Development are primarily centered around the development of luxury spec homes between $2-7 million. In addition to home building, they are also involved with several commercial projects from hotel development to retail shopping centers.

About the Retirement

Community Project

Taj Residences had been in the works for several years but the actual launch happened only after it was determined that it was financially viable including the right investors whose backing is crucial in the execution of a project of such magnitude. All of the company’s development projects are funded with a combination of their own capital and that of their investors. “We have established long-term relationships with several banking partners like Post Oak Bank, Preferred Bank, etc. as well,” says Vembutty. “This project is close to my heart as I personally designed and developed two similar retirement projects in India, which are still operational to this day.”

Unlike other community projects that in Florida and other states, Taj Residences is completely different because the concept is single-family homes and not rows of attached condos. Among many other things, this provides the residents their own outdoor space and privacy. Fewer houses lend to a more open and spaced out community, which the builders feel is very important.

Taj Residences is exclusive to residents of Houston and Vembutty says he’s “Absolutely not,” expanding the project to other cities. “Although we have been approached numerous times to collaborate on similar projects outside of Houston, we have always refused. It is difficult to successfully implement a development project outside of your local market, and we want to be able to properly manage the common facilities to the satisfaction of the residents,” says Vembutty.

Vembutty lives in Sugar Land with his wife Sumi and their 11-year-old daughter, Adhvikha. Although real estate takes up most of his time, he says he remains involved in their Non-Profit organization in India, Sharanalayam, which cares for approximately 200 orphaned children. Sharanalayam also supports adults and children suffering from HIV and mental illness. “We recently opened a school for children with Autism called Third Eye, which has been a major milestone for us,” he says.