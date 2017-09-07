Relief work at at Trini Mendenhall Community Center

When Munir Ibrahim, his sons Umar and Aamir and their good friends the Jain’s, Ajay, Manish, Audra and Belle, heard about the Red Cross Center being established at Trini Mendenhall Community Center located on 1414 Wirt Rd., they jumped into action

“We all assisted in various capacities in setting up the center. Including kitchen preparation with all the food and drinks for evacuees and first responders. Receiving organizing and distributing the various necessities everyone needed. Manning the center through out the day and evening in shifts. Dr. Ajay Jain assisted with the medical needs of the evacuees,” Munir said.

“It was a tremendous effort by the community, what started in the morning by the evening was one of the best established centers receiving evacuees. Well organized with shifts for volunteers and meals prepared for everyone throughout the day and night. Information was readily available too all with manned booths in the front of the center and the outpouring of support from the community was overwhelming.”