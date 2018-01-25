Recovery from extreme weather to be addressed at Sugar Land Home & Garden Show

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Jan. ??, 2018 – On Jan. 27 and 28, the 8th Annual Sugar Land Home & Garden Show will continue its tradition of providing more than 200 home improvement experts under one roof at the Stafford Centre, 10505 Cash Road in Stafford.

“Although the flood waters from Harvey are long gone, many homeowners are still recovering from the more than 40 inches of rain the hurricane dropped on the greater Houston area,” Tony Wood, president of Texwood Shows Inc., producer of the Sugar Land Home & Garden Show, said. “To address homeowner concerns about the flooding as well as the recent prolonged freezes we’ve experienced, the show will present experts who will share their suggestions and recommendations on recovering from and preparing for extreme weather events.”

Randy Lemmon, host of KTRH Radio’s GardenLine, kicks off the Fort Bend Lifestyles & Homes Presentation Stage’s Saturday schedule of experts with “The Hard Freezes … a Q&A with Randy Lemmon About What to do With Your Garden!” Beginning at 10:30 a.m., the Q&A follows the live broadcast of GardenLine from the Sugar Land show – from 6 to 10 a.m. – and a book signing featuring Lemmon’s “Texas Tough Gardening.” After his presentation, Lemmon will be at the broadcast area to continue the book-signing event through 1 p.m.

Those attending this year’s show will get an opportunity to meet and hear from Catrina Kidd, star of the DIY Network’s “Texas Flip n’ Move.” Kidd, no stranger to the damages nature and neglect inflict on homes across the state, will bring her high-energy personality, as well as T-shirts, tumblers and hats to give away, to the stage at noon and 2 p.m. on each day of the show.

“I’ll be doing a live DIY project with reclaimed products and demonstrate my formula for a product, made from household items most homeowners already have in their cabinets, that makes new lumber look old and reclaimed,” Kidd said. “I’ll also talk about current trends in home remodeling – back to basics for a more simplistic look is getting very popular – with plenty of befores and afters from ‘Texas Flip n’ Move.’ Following the presentation I’ll take renovation questions from the audience.”

Experienced in both residential and commercial construction, Kidd said it was during her commercial build of the Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill in Dallas, that she met the executive producer of the directly related Discovery Channel’s show, “Fast and Loud.”

“While I was building the Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill, they did a little bit of filming here and there for the show,” she said. “Fourteen months later, the executive producer of the show, who was then the executive producer for ‘Texas Flip n’ Move,’ followed up on a conversation in which I mentioned I was getting back into residential construction. He told me they were looking for a female contractor who really knows her stuff for the show and wondered if I had indeed returned to the residential side of the business and if this is something I’d be interested in doing. I had, I was, and here I am today.”

Certified Professional Organizer and author Lisa Giesler will present “Uncluttered After Harvey,” providing tips on how to put our homes back together after the devastating flood through decluttering and organization. Bring your home organizing questions for Giesler, who will appear at 1 p.m. on Saturday and 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Diane Cowen, architecture and design writer at the Houston Chronicle, will take the stage at 3 p.m. on Saturday to present “Update Your Home With the Hottest Trends – On Any Budget!” Whether redecorating after repairs or just in the market for a new look, homeowners will have an opportunity to peek inside some of Houston’s most beautiful homes for a glimpse of some truly budget-friendly furniture, rugs and other interior products. On Sunday, Cowen will present “Before and After: Taking your home from Ho-Hum to Fabulous!” at 1 p.m. Those in attendance will have an opportunity to see before and after images of inspirational projects and learn about choosing the best products and professionals to get the job done right.

On each day of the show, Tom Tynan will broadcast his SportsRadio 610 HomeShow live from the HomeShow Radio booth from 8 to 11 a.m., and will man the HomeShow booth until 2 p.m., answering questions and providing tips on how to avoid common flood recovery mistakes. Stop by the booth to pick up Tynan’s free guide, ‘12 Projects Every Homeowner Needs To Do,’ available exclusively to those attending the show.

“One thing all homeowners who took in water during the hurricane have in common is the damage to their home’s flooring,” Wood said. “I would like to invite them to visit the Hamre’s Remodeling & Flooring, and Floors for Living booths for expert guidance to replace that damaged flooring. The professionals at Hamre’s also specialize in repairing or updating baths or kitchens with quality products.”

SHOW HOURS

Show hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 28. Tickets for the Sugar Land Home & Garden Show are cash only at $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and children 12 years and younger can attend for free. Parking is available at no cost.

For show and ticket information call 832-274-3944 or visit SugarLandHomeAndGarden.com, where a downloadable discount coupon for $2 off admission is available.