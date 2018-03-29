Rare Gomata Puja performed at Nithyanandeshwara Hindu Temple Houston Aadheenam

After its Grand Opening and Kumbhabhishekam a year ago, the Nithyanandeshwara Hindu Temple Houston Aadheenam successfully celebrated its first temple anniversary from March 10th to March 13th, 2018.

The temple hosted a four day tightly packed schedule of events of which the highlight was the “GoMaatha Puja”, performed to honor the grace of the cow.

In the Vedic Tradition, the Desi cow is revered and worshipped as “GoMaatha” – “Go” meaning Cow and “Matha” meaning Mother. By meditating on the Desi Cow, the one who provides the life sustaining milk, we receive all abundance and auspiciousness. According to the Hindu Scriptures, all Gods and Goddesses have their presence in the body of cow, and performing this Gomaatha Puja reaps the blessings of all Gods and Goddesses.

On this occasion, the Temple brought a Desi Cow from a local Goshala where the cow is raised, fed and cared for with love and compassion. This is one of the rarest pujas performed outside of India and was authentically performed as per the Shiva Agamas. During this puja, devotees offered various abhishekams (sacred bath), colored Vastra (cloth) and Naivedhyams (food offering) to receive blessings. Some of devotes who participated in this event saw an immediate breakthrough in their life. Many of the devotees and attendees of this ritual expressed a deep gratitude towards the temple for being able to witness, and be part of such an auspicious event here in the city of Houston, Texas.

On Monday and Tuesday, Yaga Pujas were performed with Purnahuthi and Kalasabhishekam. The celebrations ended with Grand Meenakshi Thirukalyanam – celebrating the divine cosmic wedding of Goddess Meenakshi, and Lord Sadashiva Himself.

The Nithyanandeshwara Hindu Temple Houston Aadheenam – inspired by His Holiness Paramahamsa Nithyananda, recognized as a living incarnation by millions, and Mahamandaleshwar of the most ancient apex body of Hinduism, the Mahanirvani Akhada, and under the auspices of the worldwide governing body of Hinduism, Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad (ABAP), was founded to promote the values of Hinduism and to support the spiritual needs of the local Houston community.

For More information about the Temple, please contact (832) 812-5916, (832) 671-2633, or events@vedictemplehouston.org. Visit www.houstonaadheenam.org