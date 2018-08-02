Randy Stock’s four decades of service epitomizes service excellence

SUGAR LAND – The city of Sugar Land’s longest serving employee hit 40 years of service last month.

Born and raised in Sugar Land, Public Works Utilities Operator Randy Stock was 17 years old when he took a job with the city’s water division in 1978. At that time, the city consisted of a handful of neighborhoods north of U.S. Highway 59. The city’s population was just under 8,800.

Stock has been part of a team that has helped ensure quality city services during a period of rapid growth. His contributions have been directed toward the city’s most precious resource — a safe, reliable water supply for one of the state’s fastest growing cities.

Stock helped provide seamless services during a number of annexations, including the most recent historic annexation of New Territory and Greatwood. The annexation increased the city’s population by more than 30 percent from 87,367 to approximately 117,000. The additions of Covington Woods, Sugar Creek, First Colony, RiverPark and Avalon also occurred on his watch.

“Employees such as Randy are the reason we are continually able to keep our commitment to excellence in the delivery of public services for current residents, as well as future residents,” said City Manager Allen Bogard. “Randy is an excellent example of the many front-line employees who selflessly serve our citizens day in and day out.”

Sugar Land’s most recent Citizen Satisfaction Survey showed high levels of satisfaction for services provided by employees like Stock. Even higher marks were given for contributions during disasters.

Stock was on the front lines during Hurricane Harvey making sure Sugar Land’s water supply remained safe. His work throughout the historic storm was a continuation of previous efforts that began with Hurricane Alicia in 1983. He also served during Hurricanes Ike and Rita, as well as Tropical Storm Allison. Following a tornado that hit First Colony Mall in 1998, he operated a backhoe to remove unstable, structural debris.

During Stock’s 40-year career, he’s seen the transformation of a sleepy bedroom community into a progressive full-service community that offers the highest levels of services. It’s a change that’s been marked by careful planning, extensive community input and selfless public service from employees like Stock.

A lot has changed since he began working in Imperial Sugar’s “old John Deere Building.” According to Stock, the company allowed the city to use the building as a base for water operations. Since that time, the Public Works Department has moved into a more modern facility. – City of Sugar Land