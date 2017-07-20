Ram Leela 2017 – Sri Rama Katha Saram

by Radhika Koppanur

STAFFORD, TX – Shri Sita Ram Foundation and Sri Rama Jaya Niketan presented the Kuchipudi Dance Ballet, Sri Rama Katha Saram, which was Directed by its able Director Guru Vedantam Ragahava of Vedantam Kalakshetram at the Stafford Center of Performing Arts on July 15, 2017.

Stafford Civic Center’s lobby was beautifully adorned with golden pillars and arches, a golden temple with Lord Ram’s parivar was also present in their full Glory, welcoming fragrance of fresh flowers and cordial volunteers created a festive atmosphere to welcome the elegantly dressed dance enthusiasts to revel in the story of Lord Rama. Enthusiasm filled the air for an enthralling performance from the Gurus Vedantam Raghava, Vedantam Sharmi Padmaja and the students of Vedantam Kalakshetram. Stafford Civic Center was slowly filling up with the connoisseurs of dance. There was an unexpected power outage at 3:15 pm just before the show was to begin . This neither deterred the audience nor the artists at the back stage, as they remained motivated to perform with the inspiration drawn from the Guru. The Council General of India, Dr. Anupam Ray and his lovely wife along with Mayor of Stafford, Mr. Leonard Scarcella and Council Member Ken Mathews patiently waited along with all the respected audience for the program to begin, an act of graciousness and respect. The enthusiasm persisted as the auditorium filled with Bhajans setting up a devotional – serene ambience to dwell in the Kuchipudi dance ballet, Sri Rama Katha Saram till the power was restored at 5:30 p.m.

As the ballet began, the auditorium was in a mesmerizing silence. The invocatory dances set a great stage for what was to come next. As the dancers rhythmically dedicated the program to Lord Hanuman, the audience were elegantly transported into the Treta Yuga. In the prelude to Sri Rama Katha Saram as each avatara of Sri Maha Vishnu was presented by the young nimble dancers, the audience was filled with zeal, as each avatara was depicted to perfection in graceful Kuchipudi art form. The audience received the introduction of every character of Sri Rama Katha with a long applause of joy and excitement. The beauty of Lord Rama, Maa Sita and Laxmana stole the show and the audience was ecstatic. Supranakha failed to entice Lord Rama and Lakshmna but appealingly enchanted the audience and a female demon never seemed so beautiful. The ballet was at peak as the agile and deceptive golden deer was luring Maa Sita and as she crossed the Lakshmana Rekha to give alms to deceitful Ravana.

The audience was enthralled as Lord Hanuman jumped from the tree, chanted Sri Rama Nama with great fervor and devotion as Lord emerged on the stage . The battle between Sugriv and Bali looked very real on stage, with both actors drenched with sweat. Later the Vanara Sena built the bridge to Lanka. Each scene invoked varied emotions in the audience. Each scene was accompanied by the thunderous clapping and various sounds of appreciation by the audience. The ferocious battle between Lord Rama and Ravana in rhythmic Kuchipudi must have never seemed more foot tapping with a great background score. At the falling action of Ravan in the ballet, as Ayodhya danced with joy, there was a great feel in the audience that they were the citizens of Ayodhya and rejoiced as Sri Rama was coroneted and the chanting of Rama Nama filled the auditorium. The final scene of Pattabhishekam left the audience in euphoria that will last for long and will make the audience long for similar productions of Ram Leela, Ram Katha Saram.

The music and the lyrics accentuated the performance of each dancer as they depicted the character in the ballet with a great perfection and dedication that made the audience transform into citizens of Ayodhya. The well-crafted props elaborated each scene and was a visual treat to the audience. The colors of the costumes and the perfection in makeup were brought out beautifully with uncompromising lighting and sound system. Once the program started it cascaded without a hitch with the help of the backstage crew.

At the conclusion of the show, the audience was begging for more and gave a standing ovation for several minutes, and cheered as the names of actors associated with each character were announced. Just about everyone in the audience heralded the show as one of the best ever presented in Houston

Ram Leela 2017 was a par excellence production which indeed will be remembered as the one which raised the bar for excellence several notches up.