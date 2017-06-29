Ram Leela 2017 Kuchipudi dance ballet – Part II

On July 15th 2017 at the Stafford Civic Center, Stafford TX.

by Sudesh Pillutla & Sangeeta Pillutla

Last week’s Part One gives a gist of Sri Rama Katha Saram. The epic Ramayan is characteristic of the numerous characters that contribute to this powerful drama written by sage Valmiki, who illustrates life’s basic principals for an ideal living through his characters in the play. This year the play is in the form of a Kuchipudi dance ballet which shall be presented at the Stafford Center on Cash Road on the 15th July 2017.

Sri Rama Jaya Niketan

The play this year is also a fund raiser. All proceeds from this play will go towards assisting Sri Rama Jaya Niketan, a 501 C (3) non profit organization to build a temple in the Katy area.

The mission of the Sri Rama Jaya Niketan is to provide a place of worship and be the spiritual resource center for the Hindu Community living in the Houston area in general and Katy in particular. Priest Sriman Hanuman Swamy of Sri Rama Jaya Niketan already provides all types of Vedic /religious Services for all the occasions to people living in the Greater Houston area. A temple will further enlarge these services.

Shri Sita Ram Foundation, USA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization engaged in several philanthropic activities directly and indirectly. It assists and provides modest funding to Cultural and Educational institutions promoting Vedic Culture. It also provides scholarships to under privileged students and assists disadvantaged persons of the community. The Foundation organizes and/or supports the following annual cultural events in the Greater Houston area: Ram Leela Play in a prominent Theater; the annual Diwali/Dussehra Festival at Skeeter’s Stadium in Sugar Land; the annual Rath Yatra in association with Orissa Culture Center, and Vedic lectures and activities throughout the year.

Shri Sita Ram Foundation in association with Sri Rama Jaya Niketan and the greater Houston Hindu community have come together to bring you this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience grand stage play in the timeless story-telling traditions of India.

The play shall be at Stafford Center on Cash Road between the hours of 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are VIP, $75.00, $50.00 and $25.00. All proceeds will go to establishment of a temple in Katy area. For more information, please go to www.ShriSitaRam.org or www.sriramajaya.org

For tickets, please contact Sharmila at 713-444-6167.